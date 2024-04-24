Philadelphia Eagles 2024 NFL Draft Prospects

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The 2024 NFL draft will be the 89th annual meeting between NFL franchises to select newly eligible players to their roster. This year’s draft will be held at Campus Marius Park at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan

The Philadelphia Eagles (as of April 24th) have eight (22nd, 50th, 53rd, 120th, 161st, 171st, 172st, 210th) picks in this years draft.

The Eagles showed a promising start to last season, then struggled in the second half of the season and were bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nearing two years since their last Super Bowl contention, the Eagles front office find themselves having to be more strategic than ever to make a championship contending roster, under the pressure of a closing window.

In the offseason, the Eagles lost the heart and soul of their franchise in All-Pro center Jason Kelce, retiring after 13 seasons with the team. On the bright side, the Eagles bought in one of the most valuable free agents of this year in Saquon Barkley on a three-year deal, and extended the contract of their star WR Devonta Smith to keep him on the roster through 2028.

The Eagles offseason moves have clearly indicated they want to win now. However, with the uncertainty of head coach Nick Sirianni as well as their quarterback Jalen Hurts, this could be a draft where Philadelphia elects to play it safe and accept a trade down to acquire more picks in hopes to secure their future.

Howie Roseman, Executive VP of the Eagles, is known to be an ultimate opportunist during this times. Roseman is known to trade up, or take a teams most valuable assets to allow them to move up, usually putting the Eagles in a more promising situation than they were when the draft started.

Roseman sat down with NBC10’s John Clark and expressed his plans for what we can expect as fans in this years draft. While nobody immediately strikes his eye, Roseman believes that if he finds a diamond in the rough after doing some more digging, he will be sure to make the appropriate moves to make sure they are able to acquire their next superstar.

“If there is somebody we are incredibly passionate about and we are worried about losing that player, we won’t hesitate to go draft him.” Roseman told Clark.

With the draft less than 24 hours away, our team at RNB Philly compiled a list of the draft prospects that could become Philadelphia Eagles.

Take a look at Top Eagles Prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft below!

