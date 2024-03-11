REPORT: Saquon Barkley Signs with Philadelphia Eagles in 3 Year/ $37.75M Deal

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The Philadelphia Eagles are known are striking while iron is hot when it comes to NFL Free Agency. 2024 has been no different, as is has been reported that the Eagles may have landed the most valuable prospect in this year’s free agency class.

Running Back Saquon Barkley has agreed to term with the Philadelphia Eagles to keep him on the roster until 2027.

The former No. 2 overall pick of NFC East rival New York Giants, signed a three-year deal with Philadelphia. The contract is reportedly worth $37.75 million and includes $26 million fully guaranteed. According to ESPN. Barkley can earn up to $46.75 million.

Saquon took to social media to make the announcement, simply posting two Eagle emojis.

In his first career game vs. Philly, @Saquon went OFF:” The NFL posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “22 total touches 229 total yards 1 TD Now he’s the newest RB for the Eagles”

Having lost D’Andre Swift to the Bears, the Eagles have found a replacement in the form of Saquon Barkley.

In 2023, Barkley appeared in 14 games for the New York Giants in which he recorded: 962 rushing yards on 247 rushing attempts, scoring 6 rushing touchdowns. He also logged 41 receptions on 60 targets for a total of 280 yards.

