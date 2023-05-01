ICYMI: Philadelphia Eagles 2023 NFL Draft Recap

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

For the first time in draft history, the Championship winning team is hosting the draft. Cool flex for Kansa City, however the Eagles were the clear winners in the 2023 NFL Draft. Starting with last years trade with the New Orleans Saints to acquire the 10th pick in the NFL draft; the Eagles traded that pick, along a 2024 fourth-round pick, to the Chicago Bears to move up one spot to select the steal of the night, Jalen Carter.

This Defensive End from Georgia is arguably the best player in the draft. Coming from Apopka high school, Carter was a five-star prospect, #18 player nationally. In 2020 he Played in all 10 games, finishing with 14 total stops, three for lost yardage, and 13 QB pressures. Fast forward two years later in 2022, Carter played in 13 games, tallying 32 tackles and 31 QB hurries. Carter finished as a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award as the nation’s top lineman. Carter was also named to Associated Press & Coaches’ All-SEC First Team

The Philadelphia Eagles also drafted Carter’s Georgia teammate, Nolan Smith. According to Georgiadogs.com, Smith started at linebacker in eight games, recording 18 total tackles and a team-high 16 QB hurries before suffering an injury. Although his season ended early, Howie had seen enough, selecting the dynamic duo whose responsible for Georgia’s back-to-back championship run.

Pretty nostalgic feel, as this isn’t the first time we witnessed the Eagles select two College football champions in the draft, selecting Georgia Bulldogs’ Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean in last year’s draft.

The Eagles were not done there. After losing Miles Sanders and replacing him with running back Rashaad Penny, the Eagles decided a three-headed monster running back tandem wasn’t enough. Saturday afternoon, The Eagles made a deal with the Detroit Lions to send Philadelphia native D’Andre Swift, back to his hometown with the Eagles.

D’Andre swift is also a Georgia Alumni. Another Bulldog added to the roster. Now the Eagles don’t know whether call themselves the PhilaGeorgia BullEagles OR GeorgiaDelphia EagleDawgs.

