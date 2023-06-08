NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith’s Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Eagles Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith has found himself a good woman in Mya Danielle. A Southern girl, Graduated Southern University A&M out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana Class of 2021.

We are not sure when the two became official, but the couple went public on late last year as they we seen courtside at a sporting event. “Lately I been doing shit I love with the one I love 🤍” captioned Danielle.

Love is in the air as the two are expecting a new bundle of joy. The couple took to Instagram on a collaborated post, posing in style as they match in a white 2 piece set in which Danielle wore the top and Smith wore the pants.

As the two prepare for parenthood, let’s take look at Mya Danielle before the baby bump!

Check out Mya Danielle Serving Looks Below!

