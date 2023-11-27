Top Ten Philadelphia Eagles ‘Kelly Green’ Jersey Moments

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The Eagles Kelly Green jersey has been a key collectors item for the avid Eagles fan, but the significance of the jersey dates back to it’s late 1980’s induction in the NFL

Why are they called ‘Kelly Green’ jerseys?

Kelly green was named after the common Irish family name, Kelly, The color is reminiscent of the rich green landscape in Ireland. Kelly Green, an intense green that sits in the middle of blue and yellow. is also commonly associated with the colors of St. Patrick’s Day.

A focus group was held during the 1995 season to obtain the general perception behind the teams uniforms. Eagles fans felt the their team was commonly associated with the New York Jets because of the jersey, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported in 1996.

After the concluded, the Kelly green was not longer the teams color until it was changed by Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie after the 1995 season

The Eagles sported the Kelly Green jersey in their 2010 home opener, where the Eagles saw an electric Michael Vick try to rally the Eagles for a second half comeback. However the Eagles fell short to the Packers, and the new millennium ‘retro resurgence’ was short lived

After over a decade, the Eagles decided to bring back the jersey that truly represents the 1990s era of Eagles football. Philadelphia has been undefeated wearing the Kelly Green jerseys, going a clean 2-0 in their week 7 and week 12 matchups against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

The Eagles has had some special moments in the Eagle Green jerseys. Maybe if Michael Vick played the entire game in the 2010 home opener they would’ve won the game and he’d be on this list. But we all don’t always get what we want right?

Check out the Top Ten Eagles ‘Kelly Green’ Jersey Moments below!

