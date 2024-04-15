Philadelphia Eagles Extend WR DeVonta Smith through 2028

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The Philadelphia Eagles made sure to secure their most important assets to extend their window to compete for an NFL Championship. The Eagles have extended Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith’s contract for him to remain an Eagle through the 2028 season. The Eagles organization took to social media to reveal the extension.

“Happy Monday Eagles fans!! We’ve exercised the fifth-year option on WR @DeVontaSmith_6 and have agreed to terms on a 3-year contract extension through 2028″ The Eagles social media team posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Smith’s three-year extension is worth $75 million and includes $51 million guaranteed, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“The #Eagles have paid another big-time, rising player. This time, WR DeVonta Smith gets a 3-year, $75M contract extension that includes $51M guaranteed, sources say. The deal was done by @kelt_crenshaw of @KlutchSports, and it keeps Smith in PHI for years to come.” Rapoport posted on X.



Check out Philadelphia Eagles Fans reaction to the contract extension below!

