Listen Live
Local

The History of Pick #22 in the NFL Draft

Published on April 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Fest 2024 social graphics and individual artist graphis
RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
Super Bowl LVIII Previews

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

The 2024 NFL draft will be the 89th annual meeting of National Football League franchises to select newly eligible players to their roster. The Philadelphia Eagles currently have the 22nd, 50th, 53rd, 120th, 161st, 171st, 172st, 210th pick in this years draft.
RELATED: A History of the  #1 Overall Pick In The NFL Draft

Although it is late in the first-round, there have been some high profile players that have come from the 22nd pick in the Draft. In most recent years, players like Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens) have come in and made an immediate impact on their respective teams. However, players such as Johnny Manziel have proved that being picked in the first round, does not make you cream of the crop.

 

With the uncertainty of head coach Nick Sirianni as well as their quarterback Jalen Hurts, this could be a draft where Philadelphia elects to play it safe, trade down, and acquire more picks to secure their future endeavors. However, with the signing of Saquon Barkley, and extension of WR Devonta Smith, the Eagles offseason moves have clearly indicated they want to win now.

Howie Roseman, Executive VP of the Eagles, is known at the ultimate opportunist around these times. Roseman is known to trade up, or take a teams most valuable assets to allow them to move up, usually putting the Eagles in a more promising situation than they were when the draft started.
RELATED: ICYMI: Philadelphia Eagles 2023 NFL Draft Recap

Our team at RNB Philly have compiled a list of the 22nd overall draft pick in the NFL over the last 25 years.

Take a look at The History of Pick #22 in the NFL Draft below!

READ MORE:
RELATED: NFL Draft: A Playlist to Pick the Right Person
RELATED: Eagles Fans Named Among Top 5 Most Loyal Fans in the NFL, According to Study
RELATED: Top Ten Philadelphia Eagles ‘Kelly Green’ Jersey Moments

1. 1999: Lamar King (Seahawks)

Lamar King #92... Source:Getty

2. 2000: Chris McIntosh (Seahawks)

Football - NFL Preseason - Redskins vs Panthers Source:Getty

3. 2001: Will Allen (Giants)

Will Allen poses Source:Getty

4. 2002: Bryan Thomas (Jets)

NFL: SEP 13 Ravens at Jets Source:Getty

5. 2003: Rex Grossman (Bears)

NFL: NOV 09 Titans at Bears Source:Getty

6. 2004: J.P. Losman (Bills)

NFL: DEC 07 Dolphins at Bills Source:Getty

7. 2005: Mark Clayton (Ravens)

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty

8. 2006: Manny Lawson (49ers)

49ERS VS RAMS Source:Getty

9. 2007: Brady Quinn (Browns)

Sports Contributor Archive 2023 Source:Getty

10. 2008:Felix Jones (Cowboys)

NFL: DEC 20 Ravens at Cowboys Source:Getty

11. 2009: Percy Harvin (Vikings)

Vikings wide receiver Percy Harvin on the opening drive at FedEx Field in Andover, Maryland. ] (JERRY HOLT / jholt@startribune.com) Source:Getty

12. 2010: Demaryius Thomas (Broncos)

Philadelphia Eagles v Denver Broncos Source:Getty

13. 2011: Anthony Castonzo (Colts)

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans Source:Getty

14. 2012: Brandon Weeden (Browns)

NFL Browns vs Raiders Source:Getty

15. 2013: Desmond Trufant (Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons v Dallas Cowboys Source:Getty

16. 2014: Johnny Manziel (Browns)

San Francisco 49ers v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

17. 2015: Bud Dupree (Steelers)

NFL: DEC 24 Colts at Falcons Source:Getty

18. 2016: John Doctson (Redskins)

Indianapolis Colts v Washington Redskins Source:Getty

19. 2017: Charles Harris (Dolphins)

Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys Source:Getty

20. 2018: Rashaan Evans (Titans)

NFL: NOV 19 Cowboys at Panthers Source:Getty

21. 2019: Andre Dillard (Eagles)

Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

22. 2020: Justin Jefferson (Vikings)

Los Angeles Chargers v Minnesota Vikings Source:Getty

23. 2021: Caleb Farley Titans)

Tennessee Titans v Kansas City Chiefs Source:Getty

24. 2022:Quay Walker (Packers)

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos Source:Getty

25. 2023: Zay Flowers (Ravens)

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty
More From RnB Philly
Trending
50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 15 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 15 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Tennessee Titans v Philadelphia Eagles 10 items
Radio One Exclusives

NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith’s Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Celebrity News

Arrest Made In 1996 Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur

Urban One x Rec Philly: Up Next
Local

[CLICK HERE] Join RNB Philly’s UP NEXT 2024 Competition

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close