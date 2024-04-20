Local

[CLICK HERE] Join RNB Philly’s UP NEXT 2024 Competition

No purchase necessary

Published on April 20, 2024

RNB Fest 2024 social graphics and individual artist graphis
Urban One x Rec Philly: Up Next

Source: R1 / Rec Philly

As we are less than a month away from RNB Fest, 100.3 WRNB is partnering with REC Philly to look for the area’s top talent to open the show!

 

Fill out the form below for a chance become RNB Philly’s UP NEXT artist!

 

Local

[CLICK HERE] Take our Music Survey to Win RNB Fest Tix + $250 Dollars

