Report: Eagles to Hire Cowboys Former Offensive Coordinator, Kellen Moore

As the Eagles try to put the pieces to the puzzle together, they stole a critical puzzle piece from their arch nemesis the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles are reportedly hiring Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator to call plays alongside head coach Nick Sirianni.

Moore spent five seasons with the Cowboys, before headed west to take a job with the Los Angeles Chargers. After one season with the Chargers, Moore is headed east to play call for the Cowboys’ biggest rivals. The Eagles had prior interest in Moore, as they interviewed him to be the head coach back in 2021 before hiring Sirianni.

Moore is experienced when it comes to designing passing concepts, something that the Eagles struggled with when they relied out the pass to get them out of a hole. The Eagles finished 1-6 in their final stretch of the season before being eliminated in the NFC wildcard round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nick Sirianni made a comment to the media about how defenses where able to figure them out, and that the role this new offensive coordinator will play, is going to keep the Eagles offensice unpredictable. Expecting them to mix things up to keep the offense fresh.

“Obviously, with the 1-6 finish, there were things that got stale,” Sirianni said. “This new person coming is meant to take away the staleness.”

Kellen Moore will be joining his third team in three years.

