Eagles Reportedly Fired Defensive Coordinator Sean Desai After First Season

After a monumental collapse of a season for the Philadelphia Eagles, it was obvious that changes were going to be made in the offseason. Jeffrey Lurie made an executive decision to fire defensive coordinator Sean Desai after just one season with the team. Matt Patricia, senior defensive coordinator assistant, will also not return to the team, as he is expected to ‘explore other options’ around the league.

Desai was hired to replace Jonathan Gannon, who went on to become the head coach of the Cardinals shortly after their Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. This hiring did not translate well in the locker room, as the Eagles declined defensively year over year.

The Eagles started off great with a 10-1 start to the season, and looked like the favorite to return to the Super Bowl. However, the team lost six of its last seven games, including a 33-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 10 where Desai was relieved of his play calling authorities following the game.

Eagles assistant Matt Patricia took over play calling duties the rest of the way, but that was not much of a difference, as the Eagles finished the season 1-4 under his reign, including a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers which ended their season in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The Eagles were ‘bottom of the barrel’, ranking in the lowest tier in all defensive categories. Philadelphia ranked 31st in passing defensive. The Eagles allowed an average of 252.7 yards per game, in addition to 35 touchdown allowed. The Eagles also ranked 31st in and 3rd down defense, giving the opposing offensive a 53.6% chance of getting a first down.

No comments have been made from the any personnel in the Eagles organization about the firing of Sean Desai, or the potential hiring of another defensive coordinator.

