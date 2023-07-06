Brandywine Valley SPCA $35 Reduced Fees to Continue After Record Adoptions

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

If you were looking to get a furry friends for yourself or a family member now may be the time! The Brandywine Valley SPCA is holding a special adoption event with reduced acceptance fees. Over the weekend, The Brandywine Valley SPCA’s held it’s 11th Mega Adoption event. The SPCA reported and they now record adoptions for the event. A total of 1,469 pets were adopted,, 964 dogs and 505, cats.

According to the SPCA All animals are spayed and neutered, microchipped and have their current vaccinations.

With the recent success of the adoption event, the Brandywine Valley SPCA is extending the reduced $35 adopt fees for all pets across all campuses through Sunday, July 9.

