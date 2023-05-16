According to NBC4i, Colorado police arrested a man on Saturday night who was allegedly driving while intoxicated and got lost. When approached by police, officers said the man tried to switch places with his dog, who was in the passenger seat.
Police said the incident started around 11:30 p.m. near 7th and Main Street in Springfield, which is in the far southeast part of the state, when a driver was allegedly caught speeding at 52 mph in a 30-mph zone.
When police stopped the driver and approached the vehicle, the officer said they watched the driver try to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat.
Police said the man got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving.
Suspected drunk driver tried to switch places with dog when pulled over was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
