A Kansas man has died after he was shot and killed due to a dog stepping on a gun. The fatal shooting occurred early morning on January 24. The unidentified man was in the front passenger seat of his vehicle when at some point, a dog who belonged to the owner of the vehicle stepped on a rifle causing it to go off and fatally strike the man. In addition to the rifle were other pieces of hunting equipment in the backseat. It is unknown if the man who was struck is the owner of the vehicle.
The victim was unfortunately shot in the back. When authorities arrived, they used life-saving techniques to help the victim recover, which failed leading to the victim’s demise. Due to how recent the situation is, details are still unfolding.
Dog Shoots & Kills Owner In Freak Accident was originally published on wtlcfm.com