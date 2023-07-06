Listen Live
The Small Business Association Granting Funds to Small Businesses Impacted by I-95 Collapse

Published on July 6, 2023

US-POLITICS-BIDEN

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Some small business in the tristate area could be eligible for financial relief from the federal government in the coming days. The Small Business Administration (SBA) is scheduled to open a Business Recovery Center this weekend. The Business Recovery Center is being created to aid Businesses who were impacted by the collapse of the I-95 Northeast extension in June.

At the Reovery Center, business owners will be able to consult with a specialist for an evaluation, apply for disaster loans, and gain more information on similar program who help businesses recoup assets and revenue.

The Recovery Center is slated to open Friday, July 7th at 11 a,m. and will be located at the Philadelphia Fire Department Engine 38 training facility at 4931 Magee Avenue in Philadelphia.

The program will be focusing on businesses in the Philadelphia, Chester, Bucks, and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania. Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties in New Jersey.are eligible for this government funding as well.

Small Supermarket employees disinfecting shopping carts, Covid-19 Virus response and social distancing, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Source: Jumping Rocks / Getty

