Gov. Josh Shapiro on I-95 Fixture: ‘We Can Get S— Done’

After an estimated timeline of a year to repair the I-95 wreckage. Philadelphia’s portion of the interstate was quickly recovered twelve days after the accident.

Philadelphia Fire Department Engine 38 were first responders on sight to water the blaze. Philadelphia crew members took action, one of which became a TikTok sensation.

Raul Figueroa, Construction Crew Member, decided to document this monumental task on TikTok, where he received over 660 thousand viewers interested in the journey.

“They’re saying we can’t do this in three days Charise,” said Raul Figueroa on the social media platform.

Governor Josh Shapiro commended his staff for the amazing job and applauded the urgency of the state to band together.

“Let this serve as an example of how Pennsylvania can do big things, that when we come together, when we’re determined, we can get stuff done,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a news conference.”We showed that when we work together, we can get s— done in Pennsylvania, we sure can,” Shapiro said.

