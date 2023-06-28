Philly Small Business Owners Can Apply For $5,000 Grants From Comcast

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Comcast is accepting applications from small businesses to receive grant money to help operations. Comcast RISE, a program supporting the growth of all small businesses and entrepreneurs committed to uplifting their local communities, is giving businesses the opportunity to receive a $5,000 grant.

RISE stands for Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment. Comcast RISE was created in 2020 to help small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19. Since the pandemic, it has evolved to invest and promote all small businesses.

According to Philly Voice, Comcast is accepting applications from June 1 through June 30. To be eligible, businesses must have been operational for at least three years and employ 100 or fewer workers. They also must be independently owned and operated.

The 100 recipients of the Comcast RISE grants each also will receive a 30-second television commercial, a free expert consultation and a technological makeover that includes new computer equipment and internet, as well as voice and cybersecurity services for a year!

To Apply for the Comcast RISE grant [CLICK HERE]

