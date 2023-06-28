How To Get Your Free Hoagie on Wawa Hoagie Day!

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Be sure to bring your appetite, as Wawa Hoagie Day takes place June 28th, 2023! During this day, Wawa will be giving back to the very same communities that has been so generous to them over the years

RELATED: National Veggie Burger Day: Five Places in Philly to Get a Slammin Veggie Burger

As ‘Hoagie Fest’ is Wawa’s promotional run that discounts fan favorite hoagies for a limited amount of time, ‘Hoagie Day’, crafts free hoagies for the community to indulge in. Great opportunity for those who’ve never had Wawa to get a free sneak peak at what they’ve been missing all these years!

As the annual ‘Wawa Welcome America’ takes place in Philadelphia, The Wawa in Center City Philadelphia on Arch Street between 5th, and 6th streets, will have a hoagie-building competition, estimating about 25,000 Shorti® Hoagies to be donated, as they craft these signature Hoagies for Heroes between everyday heroes.

. According to the Wawa website, over 1,000 Wawa stores will ‘celebrate Hoagie Day in their local communities by building and donating more than 30,000 hoagies to local first responders and healthcare heroes serving their neighborhoods’.

READ MORE:

RELATED: Wawa Is Giving Away Free Coffee All Day!

RELATED: Philly Police Stop Teens For Dancing In Front of Wawa

RELATED: Best Onion Rings in Philadelphia