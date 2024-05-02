Listen Live
76ers Owners buy 2,000 Tickets to Game 6 to Prevent Knicks Fans from Coming

Published on May 2, 2024

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Play-In Tournament

Source: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty

Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers are heading into game 6 fighting to stay alive and need all the home fan support as they can get. With ownership well aware of the circumstances they have decided to make sure Sixers fans, and Sixers fans only, will be in the building at the Wells Fargo center Thursday night.

After Embiid made a comment after losing on Sunday, saying it was ‘disappointing’ to see so many Knicks fans in the building, The organizations owners bought 2,000 tickets to the game in various places to make sure those seats were filled with fans supporting the blue and red. Michael Rubin, former owner of the 76ers, teamed up with current owners Josh Harris, David Blitzer, and David_adelman,  to give away tickets to fellow Philadelphians.
RELATED: Joel Embiid ‘Disappointed’ Knicks Fans Flooded Sixers Arena in Game 4

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

Source: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty

“Josh Harris, David Blitzer, @david_adelman and I just bought more than 2,000 tix for Sixers Game 6 – we absolutely CANNOT let Knicks fans take over our arena again!!!” Rubin posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Giving them to first responders, health care professionals and other local Philadelphia-based organizations once we know they’re legit Sixers fans and not imposters!!”

They’re also walking around the community giving locals community members a pair a free seats to the game. The social media team went out and captured content in various parts of the city. Giving away tickets to a man cylcing down the street, another man sitting in the park, and a group of klds playing basketball in the park.

 

You could be anywhere. If you’re in the Philadelphia area, be on the lookout for Sixers suits and envelopes!
