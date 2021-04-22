Philly Police Stop Teens For Dancing In Front of Wawa

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Tension in the U.S has grown thick in the past few days as America deals with problems concerning police brutality in urban communities.

Just days after the Derek Chauvin verdict in the George Floyd case, a group of teen boys was stopped by police for doing a Tik Tok video outside of a nearby Wawa.

In the video, the dancers are seen trying to finish their dance video while a police officer chases them down and takes their speaker.

The group of teen boys, better known as CNL, are known for creating viral videos of themselves dancing around public landmarks.

They are most known for creating the Tik Tok challenge centering around Natasha Bedingfield’s hit song, Unwritten.

Luckily, none of the teens in the video were arrested or hit with any charges.

However, such police brutality and harassment continue to raise concerns in an already troubled America where racism continues to oppress urban communities.