Wawa Is Giving Away Free Coffee All Day!

Today is considered a holiday for our Delaware Valley residents, commemorating their favorite local convenience chain, Wawa.

The company opened the doors of its first location on April 16, 1964 in Folsom, Pennsylvania.

As Wawa celebrates it’s 59th Anniversary, they will provide customers with a free cup of coffee, any size, any time, any store.

Wawa is expecting to give away over two million cups of coffee across all of its stores today as a token of appreciation to it’s loyal customers for their continued support.

Wawa will also make a $50,000 donation to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.