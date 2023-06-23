Rodney and Erika McLeod Keep the Kicks Comin’ with 3rd Annual Sneaker Ball

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Rodney and his wife Erika McLeod held the Change our Future’s third annual sneaker ball Thursday. An amazing event that brought out all of Philadelphia’s shining stars and most important people. AshMac was at the Black Carpet capturing interviews from a few folks who wanted to stop by and share some love and spread positivity.

Philadelphia School District Superintendent Tony Watlington talked to AshMac about his Impact as Superintendent of the Philadelphia School District, while our forever Eagle Malcolm Jenkins talked about Community and Philanthropy and what we can do to set a better example for our youth. “(Kids) need opportunities and I think there’s an investment that needs to happen in time in talent and in treasure, for our youth and communities that are most vulnerable” Jenkins said

Former NBA star Rasheed Wallace stopped by the black carpet at the 3rd Annual Change Our Future Sneaker Ball, to talk to AshMac about Rasheed Wallace weekend and his all-time favorite pair of sneakers!

More Eagles came soaring in as Jordan Mailata and Jason Kelce both stop by the black carpet to talk to AshMac about upcoming expectations for the Eagles season next year, and of course, what they’re wearing on their feet!

Check out all the interviews and social media coverage below!

