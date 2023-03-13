Jason Kelce Returns to Eagles for 13th NFL Season

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Father time lost its latest bout with lifetime Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce, as he has announced he’s returning to the team next season. Drafted in 2011 out of Cincinnati, Kelce will be entering his 13th NFL Season. Adding to his resume another NFC Championship. Kelce is lacing his boot up for another run at an NFL Championship. He took to twitter to make his announcement.

“After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year.” Kelce wrote. “Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t f****** done yet!”

Kelce and Executive VP and General Manager Howie Roseman celebrated the announcement with a shot!

