Nick Castellanos Named to Second MLB All-Star Team

For the second time in his career, and for the second year in a row with the Phillies, Nick Castellanos has been sent to the MLB All-Star game.

The Philadelphia Phillies Twitter account celebrated with a tweet to inform Phillies’ fans that their outfielder is headed to Seattle!

Although an All-Star last season, It was clear to see that Castellanos’ first year as a Phillie was a bit overwhelming and took some adjusting. Since then, Castellanos has rebounded this season to become the Phillies’ most productive position player, and the fans have backed him the entire way.

Nick Castellanos will serve as a reverse on the 2023 National League All-Star Team. Take a look at the full 2023 MLB All-Star National League roster below, courtesy of mlb.com

Elected starters

C: Sean Murphy (ATL)

1B: Freddie Freeman (LAD)

2B: Luis Arraez (MIA)

3B: Nolan Arenado (STL)

SS: Orlando Arcia (ATL)

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL)

OF: Mookie Betts (LAD)

OF: Corbin Carroll (AZ)

DH: J.D. Martinez (LAD)

Reserves

C: Will Smith (LAD)

C: Elias Díaz (COL)

IF: Matt Olson (ATL)

IF: Ozzie Albies (ATL)

IF: Austin Riley (ATL)

IF: Dansby Swanson (CHC)

IF: Pete Alonso (NYM)

OF: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (AZ)

OF: Nick Castellanos (PHI)

OF: Juan Soto (SD)

DH: Jorge Soler (MIA)

Pitchers

RHP: Zac Gallen (AZ)

RHP: Spencer Strider (ATL)

RHP: Bryce Elder (ATL)

LHP: Justin Steele (CHC)

RHP: Mitch Keller (PIT)

RHP: Josiah Gray (WSH)

LHP: Clayton Kershaw (LAD)*

RHP: Marcus Stroman (CHC)