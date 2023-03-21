Newest Phillie Trea Turner Shines in World Baseball Classic

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

After a historical season, the Philadelphia Phillies expect to run it back after the offseason they are having. Not to long after losing in the World Series did the team pick up the pieces and start to put the puzzle together for next years run, adding MLB All-Star Trea Turner to the lineup, the Phillies starting lineup is filled with playmakers to get the Phillies back to championship contention.

Three of those playmakers were put together to make up TEAM USA in the World Baseball Classic. Trea Turner has been trio’d with Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto to represent Philadelphia. Turner has been lights out all tournament, giving Philly fans a preview of what to expect in the upcoming season. With USA down two runs in the 8th inning, Turner hit a grand slam to put the USA ahead in the final moments of the game.

Turner has produced a stat line of .368/.429/1.000 with four home runs and 10 RBIs. He leads the league in homers and is tied for the top spot in RBIs. He also is the second player in WBC history to have a multi-homerun game. The only other person to do it? His batting coach Ken Griffey Jr.

Team USA will be taking on Team Japan tonight in the World Baseball Classic Final at 11pm EST on FOX Sports