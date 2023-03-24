Phillies Face Rotation Issues After Pitcher Ranger Suárez Injury

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Fresh off a world series appearance, the Philadelphia Phillies look to run it back as they load up their roster for another championship run. As opening day is around the corner, the Phillies will have to look deep into their bullpen after starter Ranger Suárez was confirmed out with a left elbow injury.

The left-handed pitcher’s bullpen session was cancelled last Wednesday due to elbow inflammation in his pitching arm. Suárez played in the World Baseball Classic, in which he pitched for his home country Venezuela. He has not pitched since his exhibition game against their world series opponents, the Houston Astros, on March 8th. Suárez told sources he does not believe the inflammation is anything serious.

“Everything is fine,” Suárez said through an interpreter. “They’re not concerned about it. I just wanted to get it checked out.”

Phillies GM Rob Thompson told reporters that Suárez’s injury is minor and he should return to the team in no time. “We’re pretty confident that it’s nothing, he’s got a little bit of pain in his forearm.” Thomson told sources. “I think they’ll knock it out in a couple days and see where we’re at.”

This Suárez setback is following the injury of right-hander Andrew Painter, who sprained his UCL, and will be sidelined for at least another couple of weeks. But just like last year, when injuries happen, Thompson is confident his team will be on full display in their ‘next man up’ mentality to put themselves in position to win the Commissioner’s Trophy.

“I’m confident in all those guys,” Thomson said. “I really am. It’s like last year when everybody seemed to be going down and people just come up and step up and do the job. That’s kind of what we expect.”

The Phillies are slated to start their 2023 season in Arlington, Texas, taking on the Texas Rangers in their MLB opening day!

