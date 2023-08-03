Montrezl Harrell Suffers Torn ACL During Offseason Workouts

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

As the Sixers are trying to get their ducks in a row for the 2023-2024 season, it seems as though the basketball club cannot catch a break. Sixers Center Montrezl Harrell reportedly suffered a major injury that could potentially sideline him for the entire season. The All-Star center underwent an MRI Wednesday after an offseason practice to assess swelling in his right knee. The results came back that he had suffered a tear in his ACL and Meniscus.

NBA reporter Shams Charania took to social media to deliver the news.

This injury could not be anymore untimely, as the 76ers recently resigned Harrell to a one-year deal last month, providing backup for MVP Center Joel Embiid.

Sixers fans are not pleased with the news, especially coming after news that potentially both of their star players want out of the franchise. Harden is adamant on going to the LA Clippers, and Embiid joked about winning a championship, alluding to him ditching the process when he said he wants to win a championship ‘whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else’.

Harrell averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds playing 57 games for the 76ers last season, posting his lowest numbers across the board since his rookie season in the league.

The sixers will have to look down the line as Paul Reed will be expected to shoulder the load in the paint.

