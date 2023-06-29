Sixers James Harden Opts In Player Option; Looking for Trade

James Harden may have played his last game in a sixers Uniform in their game seven lost to the Boston Celtics. Harden’s final year of his contract is a player option, leaving him with the ultimate say on whether he sticks with the team or test his value in the free agency market. Harden decided to utilize his player option to stay on contract with the team.
However Harden is not satisfied with Philadelphia, as he looks for a new team via trade. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news saying that both Harden and the Sixers are looking for a new home for Harden as ‘sides are beginning to work together in exploring trade scenarios’ Wojnarowski tweeted.
Sixers have no obligation to look for a trade destination for Harden, but General Manager Daryl Mowry sees it being what it. best for the team as Harden is set on finding a new place to play basketball.
According to ESPN, several teams expected to have an interest in acquiring Harden are the LA Clippers and New York Knicks.
