Is it Over Between MoneyBagg Yo and Ari !? [PHOTOS]

Say it ain’t so!

Social Media seems to think that MoneyBagg Yo and Ari have been sub-tweeting each other back and forth about their relationship. One of Ari’s tweets said, “Moving on …. gracefully”.

In one of Bagg’s tweets, he said, Da crazy part bout sh*t is mfs dat talk to u everyday will get on a app and express how they feel before they deal wit it in real life (smh emoji).

Fans find it weird about a possible alleged breakup because of how close the two were. Just last week, MoneyBagg Yo had just bought Ari a custom matte Black Rolls-Royce with pink grill detailing reportedly valued at $330,000, for her birthday.

Many couples aren’t as vocal and public with their relationship, but Bagg and Ari were. They would post each other and you would see them constantly in each other’s stories and homes. We are still waiting for more shoes to drop on the status of MoneyBagg’s and Ari’s relationship.

See tweets and pics below:

