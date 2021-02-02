Ari Fletcher Confirms Breakup with MoneyBagg Yo

Continue reading Alexis Skyy Says She Paved Way For “These B*tches” & Ari Fletcher Wants A Word

Alexis Skyy Says She Paved Way For “These B*tches” & Ari Fletcher Wants A Word

[caption id="attachment_840487" align="alignnone" width="500"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] Fans on Twitter are keeping their eyes on a brewing beef between beauties Alexis Skyy and Ari Fletcher, but it isn’t immediately clear on who threw the alleged first shot. Skyy seemingly suggested that she paved the way for women in the game like Fletcher, while shooting down fan assumptions that she’s trying to imitate her counterpart. The tweet that seemed to get everyone’s attention happened in the wee hours of Saturday morning (Feb. 22) when Skyy wrote the following You b*tches .. are weird af I’m in my own lane I don’t hate on no one all these trolls tagging me in sh*t saying I’m trying be like this person. Let me make something clear I love myself I’m beautiful inside and out! I been real humble. I paved the way for these b*tches.” She followed that tweet with, “Right it’s only one me remember that,” and “So I guess ima go attack someone that wears short white nails. Like y’all grow the f*ck up you in competition with yourself. All you weird ass b*tches I’m done being nice Lexi.” Skyy fired off a number of related tweets, but pinned a tweet to her timeline that read, “Y’all insecure that much it’s sad … I can do wtf I want with my hair nails clothes. Y’all got these evil demons on ya. But that’s why I’ll always forever will be blessed and favored cause I have no hate in my heart.” Fletcher didn’t spend a lot of time responding to Skyy but did quote her initial tweet and responded with, “Don’t flatter yourself! I wasn’t even talking about you but you do fit. You like my style is okay. Don’t let these fans gas you. Paved the way? PAVED THE F*CKING WAY FOR WHO? $3500 could never get me in the club.” Skyy, who famously did some, ahem, questionable things with a cucumber at a pool party alongside her ex-boyfriend Trouble, has yet to respond back. Fletcher, who is now dating Moneybagg Yo, also hasn’t continued her comments but the fans on Twitter are having a field day with the supposed rift. Check out the reactions below. https://twitter.com/alexisskyyyyyy/status/1231168020380372992 https://twitter.com/AriTheDon/status/1231252404319981568 — Photo: Getty