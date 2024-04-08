Listen Live
5 Songs Lloyd Should Perform at RNB Fest 2024

Published on April 8, 2024

An Evening of R&B with Ashanti & Lloyd - Mableton, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Sunday May 19th at the Met we will be going ALL-RNB! RNB Fest 2024 starring Ashanti, Mya, Lloyd and Maeta!

[CLICK HERE] TO PURCHASE TICKETS TO RNB FEST 2024! 

As we are in the closing weeks of RNB Fest, we are in full anticipation for a spectacular event.

Lloyd has been laying it down for listeners for over 15 years. Emerging in the early 2000s, Lloyd made a name for himself with hit singles like “Southside” featuring Ashanti and “You” featuring Lil Wayne. His debut album, Southside, established Lloyd as a rising star in R&B. WIth his latest studio album ‘Tru’ couple with his hits from hit debut album, Lloyd transcendent talent has proved his versatility and longevity in his artistry, remaining relevant for over a decade span.

With all the great music that Lloyd has, if he did a solo show he would be just fine. Unfortunately, he has to share the stage. Which leads us to: what hit does Lloyd have to perform at RNB Fest 2024?

Our team at RNB Philly made a quick list of five hits (no, not the mainstream ones either!) that Lloyd should perform at RNB Fest 2024.

5 Songs Lloyd Should Perform at RNB Fest 2024

1. Lloyd – Caramel

2. Lloyd – Stay

3. Lloyd – Treat U Good

4. Lloyd – This Way

5. Lloyd – Player’s Prayer

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Celebrity News

Arrest Made In 1996 Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur

Local News

Philly’s Finest: Remembering Phat Geez

Local News

Happy National Cheesesteak Day! Top 10 Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

Local

[CLICK HERE] Take our Music Survey to Win RNB Fest Tix + $250 Dollars

