RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Sunday May 19th at the Met we will be going ALL-RNB! RNB Fest 2024 starring Ashanti, Mya, Lloyd and Maeta!



[CLICK HERE] TO PURCHASE TICKETS TO RNB FEST 2024!

As we are in the closing weeks of RNB Fest, we are in full anticipation for a spectacular event.

Lloyd has been laying it down for listeners for over 15 years. Emerging in the early 2000s, Lloyd made a name for himself with hit singles like “Southside” featuring Ashanti and “You” featuring Lil Wayne. His debut album, Southside, established Lloyd as a rising star in R&B. WIth his latest studio album ‘Tru’ couple with his hits from hit debut album, Lloyd transcendent talent has proved his versatility and longevity in his artistry, remaining relevant for over a decade span.

With all the great music that Lloyd has, if he did a solo show he would be just fine. Unfortunately, he has to share the stage. Which leads us to: what hit does Lloyd have to perform at RNB Fest 2024?

Our team at RNB Philly made a quick list of five hits (no, not the mainstream ones either!) that Lloyd should perform at RNB Fest 2024.

5 Songs Lloyd Should Perform at RNB Fest 2024

RELATED: RNB PHILLY PRESENTS: RNB FEST 2024!

RELATED: Keyshia Cole Tears the RNB Fest Stage DOWN!

RELATED: Everything You Might’ve Missed At RNB Fest 2023