RNB PHILLY PRESENTS: RNB FEST 2024!

JUST ANNOUNCED! RNB Fest 2024 starring Ashanti!
[Click here] to purchase tickets!
Sunday May 19th at the Met we will be going ALL-RNB! RNB Fest 2024 starring Asbanti, Mya, Lloyd and Maeta!
With Special performances from DJ Aktive, and RNB Philly’s own Killsing, DJ Caution, and DJ AyeBoogie!
RELATED: Everything You Might’ve Missed At RNB Fest 2023
[Click here] to purchase tickets!
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith's Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!
-
Little Known Black History Facts
-
Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Philly Actress?! Meet Miyah J [Photos]
-
Drake Blasts The Grammys (Again) On Social Media
-
A.J. Brown GOES OFF on Social Media; Says Philly Media is "So Lame"
-
The Latest Hollywood Divorce & What Did Tyler Perry Say About Black Women? | The Amanda Seales Show
-
[CLICK HERE] Get Your Tickets to See Tamia and Joe!