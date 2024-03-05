RNB PHILLY PRESENTS: RNB FEST 2024!

Listen Live
Published on March 5, 2024

JUST ANNOUNCED! RNB Fest 2024 starring Ashanti!

Sunday May 19th at the Met we will be going ALL-RNB! RNB Fest 2024 starring Asbanti, Mya, Lloyd and Maeta!

With Special performances from DJ Aktive, and RNB Philly’s own Killsing, DJ Caution, and DJ AyeBoogie! 

[Click here] to purchase tickets! 

