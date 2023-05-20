RNB Fest

Everything You Might’ve Missed At RNB Fest 2023

Published on May 20, 2023

If you weren’t at RNB Fest this year, You missed out on a night to remember! But don’t worry, we got you covered with the recap! RNB Fest was kicked off with our house DJs who set the tone for the night. DJ Gregg Nitty, DJ Supreme, and DJ2Fly provided the vibe for the performances to come. With soothing youthful performances from WanMor and Julian King gave the audience security knowing R&B is in good hands. The night got grown and sexy as Bobby V and Jeremih gave the ladies the hits they loved! 

For the first time in almost a decade, Keyshia Cole came here to headline in Philadelphia at RNB Fest! Keyshia was Amazing, bringing out all the feels and the feel-good songs we love til’ this very day. 

Just know we had a good night! Now pick a highlight!

