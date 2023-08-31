Haason Reddick Reveals What Games Are Circled on His Calendar This Upcoming Season

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

As the Philadelphia Eagles are in preparation to make another run at the Lombardi trophy, There are a few agendas (that aren’t so hidden) in the locker room. Eagles All-Pro Linebacker Haason Reddick sat down with Rich Eisen to talk about those agendas, telling him two specific games he has circled on his calendar this upcoming season.

Reddick has not been in Philadelphia too long, but once he got here, he easily adjusted, thanks to a warm welcome text from Quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“I remember when I got signed here, he was the first one to text me ‘I’m tired of you chasing me around on the field! I’m glad now that you are here and I no longer have to worry about you'” Haason told Eisen.

Reddick then spoke on the games he has circled on his calendar this year.

The Eagles head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 on November 20th. The next game circled is December 3rd in Week 13, the Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers in a NFC championship rematch in Lincoln Financial Field.

“After going to the super bowl and losing to them, definitely Kansas City. And then that San Fran game” Haason said. “A lot of chirping, a lot of back and forth over social media, about what would have, could have, and should have happened. So I’m looking forward to that!

