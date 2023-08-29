Eagles Sign CB Isaiah Rodgers Amid Suspension from NFL

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Executive Vice President, and General Manager of the Eagles Howie Roseman is doubling down on his ability to gamble on players in hopes for a good return. The Philadelphia Eagles have signed CB Isaiah Rodgers, just months after he was placed on a league suspension. Rodgers was waived by the Indianapolis Colts and suspended indefinitely for violating league policy by gambling on NFL games last year.

The Eagles signed Rodger’s Monday and immediately placed him on the reserved/suspended list, enabling him to serve his time while remaining eager to get back on the field to produce for a team that’s given him another shot while the rest of the league left him to rot.

The Eagles took to X (Twitter) to inform their fanbase of their newest addition, while also revealing that they waived Defensive Tackle Noah Elliss with a settlement for his injuries.

Rodgers has not been the only player that has violated the NFL gambling policy. Dating back to last year, at least ten players were suspended for betting on NFL games, including Philadelphia native Shaka Toney.

Rodgers, a fourth-year out of University of Massachusetts , is expected to rejoin the team in the 2024 season should the NFL lift his suspension as he will sit out for at least the 2023 season.

