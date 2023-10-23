REPORT: Eagles Trade For Safety Kevin Byard

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The Eagles are addressing the defensive needs as the trade deadline comes to a close. Per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport via X.com, formerly known as Twitter, the Eagles are trading for Tennessee Titans Safety Kevin Byard.

The Eagles relinquish the rights of Safety Terrell Edmunds, fifth- and sixth-round draft picks to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Byard, Rapoport reports.

Byard has been undoubtedbly the Titans best defensive player. Byard, a two-time All-Pro selection, recorded a team high 47 tackles and one fumble recovery in six games played this season.

Byard, 30 years of age, has accumulated 27 interceptions, four sacks, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in his eight-year career.

