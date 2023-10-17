Eagles Sign Seven-Time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The Eagles have just moved the needle heightening their chances at winning another Lombardi trophy. Julio Jones is making his long awaited NFL comeback, is on the brink of chasing down that elusive Super Bowl ring.

“We’ve signed WR Julio Jones.” Short, sweet and to the point, were the Eagles, delivering the news via social media.

The last we seen of Julio Jones, he was wearing a buccaneers uniform. Jones, 34 years old, was a star with the Atlanta Falcons for the first decade of his career. He generated 12,896 yards and 848 catches during that decade span. Jones Led the NFL in receiving yards twice, and was a seven-time Pro Bowler.