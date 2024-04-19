Listen Live
Best of Me: Top 10 Songs Featuring Mya

Published on April 19, 2024

RNB Fest 2024 social graphics and individual artist graphis
The Blast Off Tour At O2 Arena, London

Source: Ollie Millington / Getty

Sunday May 19th at the Met we will be going ALL-RNB! RNB Fest 2024 starring Ashanti, Mya, Lloyd and Maeta!
[CLICK HERE] GET YOUR TICKETS TO RNB FEST 2024!

As we are exactly a month away from RNB Fest, we are in full anticipation for a spectacular event. One of our performers is the ever-so talented, Mya.

Mya has been a relevant figure in the R&B scene for over two decades. She is known for her smooth, velvety vocals and sensual mid-tempo songs that blend R&B with pop and hip hop influences. She is most renown for her debut album Mya, as well as her single’s ‘It’s all about me‘ and ‘Best of me. While Mya has not released an album since 2018, she still remains an influential and beloved in the R&B community with a 20+ year legacy of silky vocals and timeless hits. Her stylish fusion of R&B, pop and hip hop paved the way for future crossover artists.
5 Songs Mya Should Perform at RNB Fest 2024

Mya also has been known in the industry as the key ingredient, featuring her vocals to produce many successful songs, including Beanie Man’s smash hit Girls dem sugar, and her collaboration on the Grammy award winning Lady Marmalade. Mya has featured on over 30 records (that we’ve counted) and counting throughout the duration of her career .Our team at RNB Philly has put together a list of Mya best featured hits!

Check out the Top 10 Songs Featuring Mya below!

RNB PHILLY PRESENTS: RNB FEST 2024!
Lay it Down: Top 8 Features from Lloyd
5 Songs Lloyd Should Perform at RNB Fest 2024
Everything You Might've Missed At RNB Fest 2023

1. Pras feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard & Mýa – Ghetto Supastar

2. Eric Bellinger – Focused On You (Feat. 2 Chainz & Mya)

3. Kevin Lyttle – Bum Bum ft. Mya

4. Lady Marmalade – Christina Aguilera (Feat. Mya, Pink, Lil’ Kim, Missy Elliott)

5. Marques Houston- Hold N’ Back

6. Foxy Brown – JOB ft. Mya

7. Ray J ft Mya – Sexy

8. Silkk The Shocker – Somebody Like Me (ft. Mya)

9. Cuban Link featuring Mya Sugar Daddy

10. Beenie Man, Mya – Girls Dem Sugar

