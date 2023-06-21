Listen Live
10 Spots to Celebrate National Smoothie Day in Philadelphia

Published on June 21, 2023

One of the best ways to get the food that’s healthy for the heart, but not tasteful to the tongue, in your system is to puree it in a blender. The smoothie was discovered in the late1960’s, worked on and crafted to be trademarked by the 1980’s.

RELATED: National Veggie Burger Day: Five Places in Philly to Get a Slammin Veggie Burger

Steve Kuhnau started experimenting with smoothies as a lactose intolerant substitution. When he found success selling his smoothies, he pioneered the business with a brick and mortar in the year 1973 in Kenner, Louisiana. He named the company Smoothie King. With national success across the country, Kuhnau’s success set the tone for other companies looking to capitalize in the juicing industry.

Today is National Smoothie Day, There are plenty of places in the city to get a great smoothie from. With so many to choose from, we are going to highlight some of our favorite places (as recommended by our staff) that we believe you should try! Take a look at our favorite smoothie spots below!

1. Smoothie King

Address: 1625 Chestnut St #207, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Hours:  10am-6:30pm
Phone: (215) 557-9557

2. Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Address: 1600 N Broad St Unit 4, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Hours: ⋅ 7am-9pm
Phone: (267) 758-6593

3. The Enerjuicer

Address: 1600 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Hours: 7am-7pm
Phone: (215) 563-2250

4. Made With Love Juicery, LLC

Address: 1925 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Hours: 7am- 6pm
Phone: (267) 855-8423

5. Four Seasons Juice Bar

Located in: Reading Terminal Market
Address: 51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Hours: 8am-6pm
Phone: (215) 922-2317

6. Main Squeeze Philly

Address: 2510 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Hours 9am-5:30pm
Phone: (267) 639-6828

7. Da Smoothie Jawn

Address: 511 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Hours: 7:30am-4pm
Phone: (215) 575-5962

8. Mama Smoothies

Address: 5399 Whitaker Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124
Hours: 8am-4:45pm

9. The Juice Room

Address: 7127 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119
Hours: 9am- 4pm
Phone: (215) 248-1122

10. Surf City Squeeze

Address: 2951 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Hours: 7am-6pm
Phone: (267) 394-2797

