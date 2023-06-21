10 Spots to Celebrate National Smoothie Day in Philadelphia

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

One of the best ways to get the food that’s healthy for the heart, but not tasteful to the tongue, in your system is to puree it in a blender. The smoothie was discovered in the late1960’s, worked on and crafted to be trademarked by the 1980’s.

Steve Kuhnau started experimenting with smoothies as a lactose intolerant substitution. When he found success selling his smoothies, he pioneered the business with a brick and mortar in the year 1973 in Kenner, Louisiana. He named the company Smoothie King. With national success across the country, Kuhnau’s success set the tone for other companies looking to capitalize in the juicing industry.

Today is National Smoothie Day, There are plenty of places in the city to get a great smoothie from. With so many to choose from, we are going to highlight some of our favorite places (as recommended by our staff) that we believe you should try! Take a look at our favorite smoothie spots below!

