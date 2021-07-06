producer z , zuliesuivie
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Best Fried Chicken Spots in Philly!

Posted 14 hours ago

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Popeyes chicken sandwich

Source: Popeyes / Popeyes

Happy National Fried Chicken Day!

Black Culture is known for Fried Chicken and Philadelphia has a handful of restaurants to offer that ‘Yo Mommas Kitchen’ fried chicken. Philly supports black businesses and we have a full list of delightful spots you must hit when you’re in the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection! The variety of black-owned businesses will leave you eating all day.

You looking for some good fried chicken, soul food and BBQ? Check out the list below!

RELATED: Official List Of Philly’s Best Black-Owned Restaurants

RELATED: 9 Black Owned Hotels To Visit 

RELATED: 10 Black Owned Nail Brands Flexing With Fall Colors

RELATED: Black Owned Clothing Brands

1. Love and Honey Fried Chicken

2. Pretty Girls Cook

3. Wingstop

4. Country Cookin’

5. Thomasena’s Restaurant

6. Wishbone Philly

7. Foghorn Philly

8. Chick-A-Boom

9. Crown Fried Chicken

10. Chick-fil-A

11. KFC

12. Popeyes

Close