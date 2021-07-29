WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Happy National Chicken Wing Day!

Philadelphia has a handful of activities to offer. Whether you explore the rich history, catch an Eagles game, and last but certainly not least eat some amazing food. Philly supports black businesses and we have a full list of delightful spots you must hit!

The city of brotherly love and sisterly affection has a handful of restaurants to offer that got chicken wings that will leave your mouth watering. The variety of black-owned businesses will leave you eating all day.

Check out some of the top black-owned chicken wings that Philly has to offer below!

Philly’s Best Black-Owned Chicken Wing Spots #NationalChickenWingDay was originally published on classixphilly.com