Philly’s Best Black-Owned Chicken Wing Spots #NationalChickenWingDay

Posted 21 hours ago

Happy National Chicken Wing Day!

Philadelphia has a handful of activities to offer. Whether you explore the rich history, catch an Eagles game, and last but certainly not least eat some amazing food. Philly supports black businesses and we have a full list of delightful spots you must hit!

The city of brotherly love and sisterly affection has a handful of restaurants to offer that got chicken wings that will leave your mouth watering.  The variety of black-owned businesses will leave you eating all day.

Check out some of the top black-owned chicken wings that Philly has to offer below!

1. Star Fusion

2. Kings Cafe

3. Reef Restaurant

4. Just To Serve You

5. Soul D’lysh

6. Veelicious Eatery

7. The Fresh Works

8. Corfu

9. Frannie Nick’s

10. Shugar Shack Soul Food

11. Ms.Tootsies

12. Tasties

13. Booker’s Restaurant & Bar

14. Relish Philly

15. Warm Daddy’s

16. Friday Saturday Sunday

17. The Spicy Belly

