Philadelphia Snow Emergency Ends After Record-Breaking Storm

Philadelphia has officially lifted its snow emergency as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, following the region’s largest snowstorm in a decade. The storm, which began on Sunday, blanketed the city and surrounding areas with over nine inches of snow, leaving residents and officials scrambling to clear roads and sidewalks.

The storm, which also impacted South Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania suburbs, brought snowfall totals ranging from six inches in Ocean City to over 11 inches in Allentown. This marked the heaviest snowfall since 2016, disrupting daily life across the region.

Many school districts, including Philadelphia, Central Bucks, and Norristown Area, remained closed on Monday, with some opting for virtual learning. Public transportation services, such as SEPTA and NJ Transit, resumed gradually but warned of continued disruptions into Tuesday.

While the snowstorm has passed, the aftermath includes frigid temperatures. Monday saw highs in the upper 20s, but wind chills made it feel like the teens. The cold snap is expected to persist throughout the week, with wind chills potentially dipping below zero.

A Community Effort

Residents and city workers have been working tirelessly to clear major roadways and sidewalks. Despite the challenges, the city is gradually returning to normalcy, with businesses and services resuming operations.

