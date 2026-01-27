How to Check the Status of Snow Plows in Philadelphia

Source: MATTHEW HATCHER / Getty

PHILADELPHIA – After a significant winter storm blanketed Philadelphia with nearly a foot of snow, the city’s snow plows have been working tirelessly to clear the streets. If you’re wondering when your street will be plowed, Philadelphia offers a convenient way to track the progress of snow removal efforts.

Using the Interactive Snow Plow Map

Philadelphia residents can check the progress of snow plows through an interactive map available on the city’s website. By visiting Phila.gov, users can access the “Treated Street status” feature, which shows whether a street has been plowed and how recently it was treated.

This tool provides real-time updates, helping residents stay informed about the status of their streets and plan accordingly.

A Revamped Snow Removal Process

Mayor Cherelle Parker, alongside Clean and Green Initiatives Director Carlton Williams, has assured residents that no street will be left behind in the city’s snow removal process. Ahead of the storm, the city deployed over 1,000 workers, 600 pieces of equipment, and more than 30,000 tons of salt to ensure roads and sidewalks are cleared efficiently.

While snow emergency routes remain the top priority, officials have emphasized that smaller, often-overlooked streets will also be addressed promptly.

Snowfall Totals and What’s Next

Sunday’s storm brought the most significant snowfall Philadelphia has seen in recent years, with totals just shy of double digits in the city. Areas north of Philadelphia, such as the Lehigh Valley, recorded even higher snowfall amounts.

As the week progresses, forecasters warn of dangerously cold temperatures in the 20s, which could freeze the freshly fallen snow and create icy conditions. Residents are encouraged to stay safe and use the interactive map to monitor road conditions.

For more updates on road conditions and travel advisories, visit Fox 29’s live updates page.