Source: Philippe Gerber / Getty

Philadelphia Winter Storm Claims Three Lives From Snow Shoveling

A major winter storm that blanketed Philadelphia has left a tragic mark on the city, as officials report that three residents have died from heart attacks suffered while shoveling snow.

Three people between the ages of 60-84 died while trying to shovel and clear snow during Sunday’s winter storm in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said the deaths were all ruled natural, and are consistent with cardiac-related events that can happen during “strenuous activity such as snow removal.”

Philadelphia’s health department has been vocal about the risks associated with strenuous activities like snow shoveling, especially for older adults or those with pre-existing health conditions. The combination of cold temperatures, which can constrict blood vessels and increase blood pressure, and the intense physical exertion of lifting heavy, wet snow creates a perfect storm for cardiac events.

Jessica Kourkounis

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life,” a spokesperson from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health stated. “We urge all residents to be extremely cautious. If you have a history of heart trouble or are not accustomed to vigorous exercise, please ask for help or hire someone to clear your snow. It’s simply not worth the risk to your health.”

The recent storm had a significant impact on the area, causing disruptions to public transportation, including SEPTA services, and leading to difficult travel conditions. As the cleanup continues, officials are reinforcing safety messages for the public.

To stay safe while shoveling, experts recommend the following precautions:

Warm up your muscles before starting with light stretches.

Shovel in shifts and take frequent breaks.

Push the snow rather than lifting it whenever possible.

Use a smaller shovel or lift smaller amounts of snow to reduce strain.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Be aware of the signs of a heart attack, which include chest pain, shortness of breath, and discomfort in other areas of the upper body. If you experience any of these symptoms, stop immediately and call 911.

As our community comes together to recover from the storm, let’s look out for one another. Checking on elderly neighbors and offering a helping hand can make a tremendous difference and may even save a life.