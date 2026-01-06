30 Years Later, Philly Remembers the ‘Blizzard of 96’

Source: James Drake / Getty

January 6th will forever live in infamy nationally, being remembered as the day of the capitol riots. But for Philadelphia, this day will forever be remembered locally as they day the city stood still. Today marks the 30th anniversary of the historic Blizzard of 1996, a storm that blanketed the city with over 20 inches of snow and brought everything to a halt. The blizzard remains one of the most memorable weather events in the city’s history, leaving a everlasting impression on Philadelphians who lived through its icy grip.

The storm, which began on January 6, 1996, dumped record-breaking snowfall across the region, paralyzing transportation and closing schools, businesses, and government offices for days. Snowdrifts towered over cars, and the city’s streets transformed into a winter wonderland, albeit one that required monumental cleanup efforts. The storm also caused widespread power outages and disrupted daily life, but it brought communities together as neighbors helped one another dig out and stay warm.

For many Philadelphians, the Blizzard of 1996 is remembered not just for its challenges but also for its moments of joy. As school was out for numerous days, children took advantage — sledding down snowy hills, families building snowmen, making the best of a a freezing fiasco. As the city reflects on this milestone, it serves as a reminder of both the power of nature and the resilience of its people.

