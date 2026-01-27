Philadelphia Buried Under Biggest Snowfall in a Decade

Source: MATTHEW HATCHER / Getty

Philadelphia experienced a winter wonderland this past weekend as a massive snowstorm blanketed the city with 9.1 inches of snow—the most recorded in over a decade. The National Weather Service confirmed the snowfall at Philadelphia International Airport, marking the heaviest accumulation since January 2016.

The storm, which began with heavy snow on Sunday, transitioned into sleet and freezing rain, leaving behind icy conditions that are expected to linger throughout the week. With temperatures forecasted to remain below freezing, the city is bracing for a prolonged freeze. Monday’s high of 29°F will be the warmest of the week, while lows are predicted to drop to single digits, with wind chills plunging to as low as -10°F overnight.

Citywide Impacts

The storm has disrupted daily life across the region. The School District of Philadelphia announced closures on Monday, and SEPTA suspended Regional Rail and bus services on Sunday afternoon, with further delays and detours anticipated. Mayor Cherelle Parker urged residents to stay off the roads as city workers deployed 600 pieces of equipment to clear streets. Officials emphasized that ice-melting salt and chemicals could not be applied until roads were adequately scraped.

State of Emergency and Safety Measures

Governors in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware declared states of emergency ahead of the storm, mobilizing resources to assist communities. Philadelphia remains under an Enhanced Code Blue, a measure activated during extreme cold to protect vulnerable populations.

Philadelphia’s Snow Emergency will end at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 27, which will lift the parking restrictions in the city.

City officials strongly encourage people to stay home and off the roads as much as possible. The frigid temperatures and cold ground will make it easy for snow to accumulate and cause slippery travel on untreated roadways. Reminders for residents:

A Week of Recovery

While the snowstorm has brought its share of challenges, it has also created picturesque scenes across the city, from snow-covered streets in Fishtown to children and adults alike, sledding down the Rocky steps. However, the bitter cold promises to keep slushy and icy conditions around for days, making recovery efforts more arduous.