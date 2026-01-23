Full List of Snow Emergency Routes in Philadelphia
Philadelphia is gearing up for a significant snowstorm, and the city has designated 110 miles of snow emergency routes to ensure snow plows can operate efficiently.
Residents are reminded that when an emergency is declared, parking is prohibited on these routes, and vehicles left on these streets will be ticketed and towed. Snow emergency routes are marked with large red signs reading “Snow Emergency Route” in white letters.
Major Roadways Included In The Snow Emergency Routes
- Broad Street
- Washington Avenue
- Allegheny Avenue
- Roosevelt Boulevard
- Market Street
Additional Streets Where Parking Is Restricted
- 6th Street
- 7th Street
- 15th Street
- 16th Street
- 20th Street
- 26th Street
- 34th Street
- 38th Street
- 63rd Street
- Academy Road
- Ben Franklin Parkway
- Bridge Street
- Bustleton Avenue
- Chestnut Street
- City Avenue
- Cobbs Creek Parkway
- Cottman Avenue
- Enterprise Avenue
- Germantown Avenue
- Girard Avenue
- Grant Avenue
- Grays Ferry Avenue
- Harbison Avenue
- Henry Avenue
- Hunting Park Avenue
- Island Avenue
- Kelly Drive
- Lancaster Avenue
- Lincoln Drive
- Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
- Ogontz Avenue
- Poplar Street
- Princeton Avenue
- Ridge Avenue
- Schuylkill Avenue
- Sedgley Avenue
- Stenton Avenue
- Tacony Street/State Road
- Torresdale Avenue
- University Avenue
- Walnut Lane
- Walnut Street
- Washington Lane
- Wayne Avenue
- Welsh Road
- West College Avenue
- Wissahickon Avenue
- Woodland Avenue.
Residents are encouraged to move their vehicles to alternate parking spaces or utilize city parking garages, which will offer discounted rates during the snow emergency. For more information or to locate your towed vehicle, call (215) 686-SNOW (7669).