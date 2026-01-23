Full List of Snow Emergency Routes in Philadelphia

Source: Olga Kaya / Getty

Philadelphia is gearing up for a significant snowstorm, and the city has designated 110 miles of snow emergency routes to ensure snow plows can operate efficiently.

Residents are reminded that when an emergency is declared, parking is prohibited on these routes, and vehicles left on these streets will be ticketed and towed. Snow emergency routes are marked with large red signs reading “Snow Emergency Route” in white letters.

Major Roadways Included In The Snow Emergency Routes

Broad Street

Washington Avenue

Allegheny Avenue

Roosevelt Boulevard

Market Street

Additional Streets Where Parking Is Restricted

6th Street

7th Street

15th Street

16th Street

20th Street

26th Street

34th Street

38th Street

63rd Street

Academy Road

Ben Franklin Parkway

Bridge Street

Bustleton Avenue

Chestnut Street

City Avenue

Cobbs Creek Parkway

Cottman Avenue

Enterprise Avenue

Germantown Avenue

Girard Avenue

Grant Avenue

Grays Ferry Avenue

Harbison Avenue

Henry Avenue

Hunting Park Avenue

Island Avenue

Kelly Drive

Lancaster Avenue

Lincoln Drive

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Ogontz Avenue

Poplar Street

Princeton Avenue

Ridge Avenue

Schuylkill Avenue

Sedgley Avenue

Stenton Avenue

Tacony Street/State Road

Torresdale Avenue

University Avenue

Walnut Lane

Walnut Street

Washington Lane

Wayne Avenue

Welsh Road

West College Avenue

Wissahickon Avenue

Woodland Avenue.

Residents are encouraged to move their vehicles to alternate parking spaces or utilize city parking garages, which will offer discounted rates during the snow emergency. For more information or to locate your towed vehicle, call (215) 686-SNOW (7669).

