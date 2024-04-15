Wawa is Celebrating 60th years with FREE coffee and more!

On April 16, you can visit any store and get 60 cent birthday cake donuts and 60 cent assorted Wawa teas, as supplies last. Every store has selected a customer to recognize on Wawa Day as a “Day Brightener” to capture the special relationships between our associates and customers and how those connections brighten days. Day Brighteners will be presented with a sash, vintage mug and a week supply of free coffee!
Philadelphia Festivities on Tuesday, April 16:
– Customers are invited to kick off Wawa Day at its store located at 6th and Chestnut Street in Philadelphia from 7am – 8am where there will be a ceremonial coffee pour to kick off the day.
– Wawa is sponsoring Free Admission to the National Constitution Center, 525 Arch Street, on Tuesday, April 16, 10am – 4pm, plus unveiling a special Wawa History exhibit that will be on display at the museum through Sunday, April 21.
– On April 16th at the National Constitution Center, visitors can enjoy free food and beverages from the Wawa Community Care Vehicle and take a journey back in time to learn about Wawa’s History and how the convenience chain started as a dairy delivering milk door-to-door 100 years ago!
Check out the full interview on Wawa 60th birthday below!
