Wawa is Celebrating 60th years with FREE coffee and more!

Celebrating 60 years of Wawa!

| 04.15.24
Source: R1 / Wawa

On April 16, you can visit any store and get 60 cent birthday cake donuts and 60 cent assorted Wawa teas, as supplies last. Every store has selected a customer to recognize on Wawa Day as a “Day Brightener” to capture the special relationships between our associates and customers and how those connections brighten days. Day Brighteners will be presented with a sash, vintage mug and a week supply of free coffee!

Philadelphia Festivities on Tuesday, April 16:

– Customers are invited to kick off Wawa Day at its store located at 6th and Chestnut Street in Philadelphia from 7am – 8am where there will be a ceremonial coffee pour to kick off the day.

– Wawa is sponsoring Free Admission to the National Constitution Center, 525 Arch Street, on Tuesday, April 16, 10am – 4pm, plus unveiling a special Wawa History exhibit that will be on display at the museum through Sunday, April 21.

– On April 16th at the National Constitution Center, visitors can enjoy free food and beverages from the Wawa Community Care Vehicle and take a journey back in time to learn about Wawa’s History and how the convenience chain started as a dairy delivering milk door-to-door 100 years ago!

Check out the full interview on Wawa 60th birthday below!

