Wawa Launches Pizza as New Menu Item!

Just when you thought Wawa had it all, they add the unthinkable to their menu. Wawa has now added Pizza to their list of hot food selections.

Mary-Rose Hannum, vice president of fresh food & beverages for Wawa was excited to introduce pizza to Wawa Menu and spoke on the versatility of this menu item. “We are absolutely thrilled to launch Wawa Pizza and give our customers another delicious dinner meal option to pair with our expansive selection of other fresh-to-order foods, snacks, drinks, and more,” Hannum said in a news release.

Wawa offers a plethora of on-the-go options for their customers, including hoagies, wraps, quesadillas, burgers and more. For Hannum, pizza seemed like a no-brainer to add to the menu

“Pizza is one of the most beloved foods in America, so we couldn’t be more excited to make it a part of Wawa’s fast-casual-to-go offering and create a restaurant-like experience with our high-quality ingredients, great value, and the convenience we’re known for,” Hannum said.

The reviews are in! See what social media is saying about Wawa’s Pizza!

