REPORT: Made in America Cancelled for 2024

Published on April 3, 2024

Entertainment - Made in America Music Festival - United States

Source: Mark Makela / Getty

Roc Nation has announced that they will be canceling their Made in America music festival this year. This has been the second consecutive year that the festival has been cancelled.

RELATED: 2023 Made in America Festival is Cancelled

The announcement came via an online statement and was followed up on social media via a post on X, formerly known as twitter, as the social media management team released a statement about the concert’s current state. Despite being discontinued consecutively, the organization promises the festival will make a return.

“Since its inception, this groundbreaking festival has celebrated music & community – from creating a space for fans to connect, to uplifting local small businesses & shining a light on important causes. It has strived for accessibility, eliminating barriers through affordable tickets and locations,” the statement said.

“As purveyors of that charge, the Made In America executive production team is reimaging a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we do. We promise an exciting return to the festival.”

This announcement comes subsequently the festival was canceled in 2023 due to “severe circumstances outside of production control.”

A date for the 2024 festival had not been set.

According to sources, since rapper Jay-Z launched the event in 2012, it pumped $180 million into the city’s economy.

