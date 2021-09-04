Coi Leray Reppin’ New Jersey In Her First Made In America Performance [Video]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

New Jersey’s own, Coi Leray tore the Made In America stage DOWN! Ms.Stick stick & move played fan favorites ‘No more parties’ , ‘Big Purr’ & many more.

The 22-year old artist from New Jersey named Coi Leray stepped on the scene recently, creating an organic buzz by making good music and having a great stage presence. Check out her full performance on the Made In America YouTube now. BIG PURR!

